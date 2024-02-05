Who Got The Work

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart shareholder D. Michael Henthorne has entered an appearance for the Shyft Group in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 22 in South Carolina District Court by the Wigger Law Firm on behalf of a temporary employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment claims to upper management. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Norton, is 2:23-cv-06860, Clay v. The Shyft Group, Inc et al.

Automotive

February 05, 2024, 7:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Kiara Clay

Plaintiffs

Wigger Law Firm

defendants

Management Analysis and Utilization, Inc

The Shyft Group, Inc

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

