Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart shareholder D. Michael Henthorne has entered an appearance for the Shyft Group in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Dec. 22 in South Carolina District Court by the Wigger Law Firm on behalf of a temporary employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment claims to upper management. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Norton, is 2:23-cv-06860, Clay v. The Shyft Group, Inc et al.
Automotive
February 05, 2024, 7:42 AM