New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Mondelez Global was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Laukaitis Law on behalf of customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04402, Clay v. Mondelez Global LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 07, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Deidra Clay

Plaintiffs

Laukaitis Law LLC

defendants

Mondelez Global LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract