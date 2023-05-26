New Suit - Employment

Clawfoot Supply, doing business as Signature Hardware, sued former president Matthew C. Butler in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, accuses Butler of working against Signature's interest in order to increase his own profits. The lawsuit further contends that Butler wrongfully disclosed and retained Signature's confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00072, Clawfoot Supply, LLC v. Butler.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 7:38 PM

Clawfoot Supply, LLC

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

Matthew C. Butler

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract