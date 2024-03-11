Who Got The Work

Shay Talbitzer of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Gree USA Inc. and MJC America Ltd. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, for claims arising from an allegedly faulty dehumidifier, was filed Jan. 24 in Nebraska District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Nationwide and Classic Spa & Tub Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline M. Deluca, is 4:24-cv-03010, Classic Spa & Tub Co. et al v. Gree USA, Inc. et al.

March 11, 2024, 2:30 PM

