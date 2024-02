News From Law.com

A Superior Court judge in Essex County, New Jersey, ruled Jan. 29 that a 1987 Buick Regal GNX is the property of Latchman Raghunandan, who last saw the car in 2012 when it was stolen from outside a restaurant in Belleville, New Jersey. The judge rejected a claim to the car by Angel Tirado, who was facing a civil forfeiture action by Irvington, New Jersey, based on the vehicle's alleged use in the sale of narcotics.

