A new lawsuit in New York accuses Private Equity firm Gatewood Capital Partners of preying on a "pipeline" of investment managers—allegedly promising seed money and then exploiting the scaling funds for Gatewood's own short-term gains. Distressed debt firm Invictus Global Management's complaint alleges that Gatewood offered anchor capital and support scaling quickly after a series of meetings across 2019 and 2020.

November 21, 2023, 11:57 AM

