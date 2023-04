News From Law.com

As the legal industry adjusts to an employer-driven market for talent, some firms are hesitant to conduct layoffs, instead opting for more subtle adjustments to their associate ranks. David Nicol, a partner and owner at legal recruiting firm Marsden, observed that some firms are adjusting class years in a reversal of pandemic-era agreements. "Several firms are holding people back or asking them to go down a [class] year," he said.

Legal Services

April 24, 2023, 5:25 PM

nature of claim: /