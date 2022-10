Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gieger Laborde & Laperouse on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against AIG, a century-old insurance goliath, to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Dudenhefer Law Firm on behalf of Class One Services LLC, which alleges that its property sustained damage from Hurricane Ida in 2021. The case is 2:22-cv-03877, Class One Services LLC v. AIG Property Casualty Co.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 10:16 AM