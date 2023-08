News From Law.com

A class of criminal defendants are suing the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas and its administrators for imposing allegedly unlawful duplicative court costs. And soon, potential class members will have an avenue to see if they might be affected. The class, which was certified in April, includes individuals who have appeared or will appear as a criminal defendant in Montgomery County who have been hit with duplicative costs since Jan. 1, 2008.

Pennsylvania

August 31, 2023, 4:52 PM

