Class Counsel Seeks $182M Attorney Fees Award in Proposed Tw...

Attorneys representing Twitter Inc. investors in a $809.5 million securities class action settlement with the social media company are asking for $182 million in attorney fees, or 22.5% of the settlement amount. Twitter and plaintiffs attorneys reached the pending agreement on Sept. 16, 2021, four days before jury selection in the case and five years after the litigation began. Class counsel contend in court documents that the settlement is the second-largest securities class action settlement obtained in the Ninth Circuit.

October 13, 2022, 6:59 PM