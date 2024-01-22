Class Certification Order Over Marriott Data Breach Back Up ...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal appeals court has agreed to take up interlocutory review of a Nov. 29 order certifying classes of Marriott customers impacted by a 2018 breach. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, which reversed a 2022 certification order last year, remanded the case to address class action waivers. But U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey reinstated the case. Marriott, backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said the order would have 'enormous implications for class litigation.'

January 22, 2024, 6:26 PM

