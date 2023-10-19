Class Actions Emerge in Connecticut Over Forever Chemicals |...

News From Law.com

Silver Golub & Teitell filed two class actions in Connecticut Superior Court against two public water companies, and alleged drinking water contained "forever chemicals." The suits hinge on perfluorinated alkylated substances, commonly known as PFAS or forever chemicals, which can cause a number of health issues, such as cancer, fertility issues, developmental effects or delays in children, and weakened immune system, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Connecticut

October 19, 2023, 6:34 PM

