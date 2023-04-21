Class Action Yields $240K for Texas Appleseeds Research on P...

News From Law.com

Rusty Hardin & Associates designated Texas Appleseed as the recipient of a $240,500 cy pres award stemming from a class action lawsuit that challenged predatory practices by a payday lender. Cy pres awards are residual funds from a lawsuit that cannot, for varying reasons, be distributed to all intended parties. In 2014, Texas Appleseed uncovered the unlawful filing of criminal complaints by payday loan businesses to collect consumer debts. Threatening or pursuing criminal prosecution to collect a debt violates fair debt collection practices and the Texas Constitution Bill of Rights.

April 21, 2023, 4:15 PM

