CLASS ACTION: Wells Fargo Accused of Discriminating Against ...

A group of current and former Wells Fargo Bank N.A. mortgage consultants filed a federal class action complaint, alleging wage discrimination based on ethnicity. Although not listed as a cause of action, the Hispanic employees also allege they are forced to divert Spanish-speaking customers away from home equity loans that have zero closing costs, and toward allegedly predatory lending options that include costly fees that benefit that bank. The lawsuit, Garcia v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A., was filed with the Western District of Texas-San Antonio Division and assigned to U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia.

Banking & Financial Services

July 05, 2023, 3:38 PM

