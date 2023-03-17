Class Action Trials Are Increasing, at Least in California |...

News From Law.com

Class action trials are on the rise, according to lawyers and federal judges who spoke at the annual Class Action Law Forum in San Diego. The conference, hosted by the University of San Diego School of Law and sponsored by Western Alliance Bank, featured trial trips from some federal judges. Many of the recent class action trials have been in the Northern District of California, where a federal jury sided with Elon Musk last month in a Tesla shareholder trial.

March 17, 2023, 6:43 PM

