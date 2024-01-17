Class Action: The Hartford and Twin City Accused of Underval...

News From Law.com

A consumer class action against The Hartford alleges undervaluing of totaled or fully destroyed cars, leading to the insured getting paid less than deserved. David Rosen & Associates, Edelsberg Law, Normand and Shamis & Gentile filed the lawsuit in Connecticut District Court on Jan. 16 on behalf of consumers whom Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest and Twin city Fire Insurance Co. allegedly underpaid for total-loss claims. The proposed class encompasses Hartford Insurance policyholders in New Jersey who submitted claims between Dec. 23, 2015 and Nov. 29, 2023, and those insured by Twin City in Missouri between July 22, 2013 and Nov. 29, 2013.

