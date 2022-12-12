Class Action Progresses Over Refundable Deposits at Retireme...

News From Law.com

A Superior Court judge in Middlesex County, New Jersey, has given a green light to a class action suit claiming an operator of retirement communities deceived residents about its refund policy. Judge Ana Viscomi denied a motion for partial summary judgment by Springpoint Senior Living, an operator of continuing care retirement communities, in a suit on behalf of current and former residents at five of the company's properties. In denying Princeton, New Jersey-based Springpoint's bid to dismiss portions of the suit, Viscomi said the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act provides for refunds of entry fees paid by class members who died or moved out of the company's communities.

Health Care

December 12, 2022, 2:46 PM