A class-action lawsuit against the New York court system alleging discriminatory pay and treatment of 29 court interpreters was filed in a state trial court in Manhattan, parallel to the plaintiffs' recent filing of an amended complaint in federal court – after the original federal claim was tossed on jurisdictional grounds, but with leave to refile.

New York

July 27, 2023, 4:18 PM

