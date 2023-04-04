Class Action: Midland Credit Management Accused of Abusive D...

News From Law.com

Law firm Stein Saks filed a class action lawsuit against Midland Credit Management in Connecticut District Court. The plaintiffs allege that the defendant violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The named plaintiff, Alexandra Winkelman, is a Connecticut resident, and is represented by Yaakov Saks of Stein Saks. The proposed class consists of individuals in Connecticut who received debt collection letters from the defendant, in spite of cease-and-desist correspondence.

Connecticut

April 04, 2023, 4:18 PM

