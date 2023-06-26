Class Action Lawsuit Hits Bryan Cave After Data Breach | Law...

News From Law.com

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner was named a defendant in a class action lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois on Friday following a data breach reported by a client of the law firm. Plaintiff Augustyn Wiacek, a former employee of snack-food maker Mondelez, brought the suit on behalf of himself and other current and former employees whose personal data were accessed by hackers in late February. According to a data breach report by Mondelez on June 15, more than 51,000 current and former employees' data were acquired by hackers who breached the defenses of Bryan Cave. According to the complaint, Bryan Cave was hired to provide data and privacy advice, among other services.

June 26, 2023, 4:23 PM

