Class Action Defense Costs Are Rising. Are Defense Firms Ben...

The Litigation Daily this morning digs into the results of the 12th annual class action survey conducted by Carlton Fields with John Clabby, the head of the firm's securities litigation and enforcement practice and co-director of the survey, who is based in Tampa, Florida. The survey found companies spent $3.64 billion on class action defense last year, a new high. Still, the number of in-house attorneys dedicated to class actions and the amount of time they focus on them declined.

Florida

March 08, 2023, 6:30 AM