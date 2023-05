News From Law.com

Fourteen plaintiffs have filed class action complaints against NextGen Healthcare in the federal district court of the Northern District of Georgia since the beginning of May.NextGen is a cloud-based healthcare technology company headquartered in Georgia and the suits come in response to a cyberattack and data breach that resulted in a leak of around 1 million consumers' medical records, social security numbers and other identifying information.

