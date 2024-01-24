Class Action Claims Major Oil Producers Conspired With OPEC ...

News From Law.com

Pioneer Natural Resources, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and other major U.S. shale oil producers were hit with an antitrust class action accusing the defendants of conspiring in coordination with OPEC to curb production for the purpose of driving up crude oil prices. The 76-page lawsuit, filed by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Eglet Adams Eglet Ham Henriod on Jan. 22 in Nevada federal court, claimed the alleged conspiracy resulted in billions of dollars in additional costs for individuals and businesses that purchased motor vehicle fuel for commercial use.

Nevada

January 24, 2024, 8:36 AM

