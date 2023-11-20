Class Action Claims J&J Spinoff Knew FDA Was Investigating C...

News From Law.com

Kenvue, the former consumer health division of Johnson & Johnson and the proprietor of well-known brands such as Band-Aid, Benadryl and Tylenol, was named in a federal putative securities class action over the company's initial public offering. The plaintiff alleged that the registration statement for the IPO did not warn purchasers of the commercial viability of products containing phenylephrine, which is used in over-the-counter cold medicines, or that it was under investigation in connection with the product's efficacy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Health Care

November 20, 2023, 2:12 PM

