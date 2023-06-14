Class Action Claims FedEx Tampered With Odometers Before Sel...

News From Law.com

FedEx Corp. and a New Jersey vehicle leasing company have been accused in a class action suit with running what plaintiffs say is "the largest odometer fraud scheme in United States automotive history." The shipping company and Holman Automotive Group, Inc. of Mount Laurel, New Jersey conspired to replace odomoters on used FedEx delivery trucks with new odometers reading zero miles, then resold the trucks to unsuspecting buyers, according to the suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Camden, New Jersey.

June 14, 2023

