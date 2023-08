News From Law.com

A group of medical providers hit Experian, Equifax and TransUnion with an antitrust class action Aug. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, alleging the credit bureaus conspired to omit unpaid medical bills under $500 from consumer credit reports. This complaint was first surfaced on Law.com Radar. The suit was filed by Hilgers Graben on behalf of a class of medical providers.

August 24, 2023, 12:41 PM

