Class Action Alleges 1 Year Supply Diaper Genie Refills Were...

A class action filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut alleged that Playtex Baby Diaper Genie Refill cartridges falsely advertised to provide a one-year supply of diaper bags for the diaper pales, but only contain a fraction of what the defendants guaranteed. Spotted on Law.com Radar, the complaint alleged that defendants AngelCare USA LLC and Playtex Products LLC manufactured, distributed and sold mislabeled and insufficient refill cartridges, which parents paid a premium to acquire.

California

March 24, 2023, 5:30 PM

