Class Action Accuses Travelers Insurance of Inflating Homeow...

Consumers who bought homeowners insurance from Travelers Property Casualty Corp. are routinely sold excess coverage because the company misstates its risk estimates for physical damage, according to allegations in a class action suit filed in a New Jersey federal court. Instead of basing a policy's dwelling liability limit solely on the risk of physical damage to the home, Travelers allegedly inflates that limit with the estimated cost of debris-removal expense that may be incurred, and the company does not inform the policyholder of that fact, according to the suit.
Insurance
May 02, 2023, 3:25 PM