News From Law.com

As costs continue to rise, more office projects in South Florida, are being refinanced. In Miami's Wynwood District, one project has undergone a refinancing of $133 million.Berkadia arranged the loan for Gateway at Wynwood, a 220,000-square-foot, Class A office, and retail project designed by Kobi Karp in Miami's Wynwood District.

Real Estate

February 16, 2023, 8:52 AM