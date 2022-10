New Suit - Product Liability

Spectrum Brands Holdings and subsidiary Tristar Products were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit was brought by Atwood Holsten Brown Deaver Spier & Israel on behalf of Dawn M. Clary, who was allegedly injured by an exploding pressure cooker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03230, Clary v. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 18, 2022, 4:12 PM