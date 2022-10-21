Who Got The Work

Kevin P. Broughel, John P. Nowak, and Zachary S. Zwillinger from Paul Hastings have stepped in as defense counsel to brokerage firm HAP Trading LLC and Harsh A. Padia in a pending securities lawsuit concerning recovery of short-swing profits under Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act. The case was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Kane Kessler on behalf of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products company Clarus Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:22-cv-08132, Clarus Corp. v. HAP Trading LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 21, 2022, 9:50 AM