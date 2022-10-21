Kevin P. Broughel, John P. Nowak, and Zachary S. Zwillinger from Paul Hastings have stepped in as defense counsel to brokerage firm HAP Trading LLC and Harsh A. Padia in a pending securities lawsuit concerning recovery of short-swing profits under Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act. The case was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Kane Kessler on behalf of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products company Clarus Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:22-cv-08132, Clarus Corp. v. HAP Trading LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
October 21, 2022, 9:50 AM