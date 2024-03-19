Who Got The Work

Willkie Farr & Gallagher partner Pia Williams Keevil has entered an appearance for Caption Management and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed March 8 in New York Southern District Court by Kane Kessler PC on behalf of Clarus Corp., seeks to disgorge short-swing profits the defendants allegedly made in violation of Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:24-cv-01811, Clarus Corporation v. Caption Management LLC et al.

March 19, 2024, 8:44 AM

Clarus Corporation

Kane Kessler, P.c.

Caption GP, LLC

Caption Management LLC

Caption Partners II LP

Jason Strasser

William Cooper

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws