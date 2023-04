Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Twin City Fire Insurance to Maryland District Court. The suit, over fire damage claims, was filed by Green Law on behalf of Clarksburg Medical Center. The case is 1:23-cv-01096, Clarksburg Medical Center Inc. v. Twin City Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Clarksburg Medical Center, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Green Law, P.C.

defendants

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute