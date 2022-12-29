New Suit

American Automobile Association, Statewide Auto Repair Inc. and tow truck driver William Stegman were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Frederick K. Brewington on behalf of Steven M. Clarke, who contends that Stegman made racially discriminatory statements towards Clarke when he was towing his car. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07942, Clarke v. Statewide Auto Repair, Inc. et al.

Automotive

December 29, 2022, 10:10 AM