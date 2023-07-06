New Suit - Trade Secrets

Thompson Hine filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of truck maintenance company Clarke Power Services. The suit takes aim at Donald Kelley, a former Clarke executive in charge of the company's Vehicare division, a customer support management system. The suit accuses Kelley of 'systematically' misappropriating key proprietary data in service of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00418, Clarke Power Services, Inc. v. Kelley.

Automotive

July 06, 2023, 7:14 PM

Clarke Power Services, Inc.

Thompson Hine

Donald Kelley

