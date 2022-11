Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Simmons Jannace DeLuca on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Paul N. Arida on behalf of Joseph Clarke and Juliet Parchment Clarke. The case is 2:22-cv-07220, Clarke et al v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

November 29, 2022, 12:27 PM