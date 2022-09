New Suit

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission was sued Friday in Texas Western District Court by PredictIt, an online market that allows users to invest toward the outcome of future elections or other political events, and other plaintiffs. The suit, brought by Steptoe & Johnson, challenges an agency decision to revoke the plaintiffs' ability to engage in such commerce. The case is 1:22-cv-00909, Clarke et al v. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Government

September 09, 2022, 6:12 PM