New Suit - Contract

Terminix was hit with a petition to confirm an arbitration award on Tuesday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Campbell Law, seeks to confirm a $905,000 award in favor of petitioners Barbara Clarke and Ernest Clarke based on alleged fraud in connection with a termite inspection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00014, Clarke et al. v. Terminix International Co. LP et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 10, 2023, 8:39 PM