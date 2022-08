New Suit - Product Liability

General Electric and Walmart were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, for personal injuries caused by an allegedly defective food processor, was filed by the Karl Truman Law Office on behalf of Melissa Clark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00457, Clark v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. et al.