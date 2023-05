Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Waffle House and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-00508, Clark v. Waffle House.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 01, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Deronja Larue Clark, Jr.

defendants

Brooke Henson

Elijah Charles

Rebbeca Parker

Stephen Berlofsky

Waffle House, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination