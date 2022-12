Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against VIP PetCare to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by veterinarian Julie Kay Clark, who alleges that the defendant misclassified her as an independent contractor. The case is 3:22-cv-08935, Clark v. VIP PetCare LLC.

California

December 16, 2022, 8:28 PM