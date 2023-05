Removed To Federal Court

Jackson Lewis removed an employment lawsuit on Monday against United States Steel, a Pittsburgh-based steel producer, to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was brought by the Workers' Rights Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming discrimination under the ADA. The case is 2:23-cv-00755, Clark v. United States Steel Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 08, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Clark

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

United States Steel Corporation

defendant counsels

The Workers' Rights Law Group

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA