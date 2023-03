Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hebbler & Giordano on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Uber, Progressive subsidiary United Financial Casualty Co. and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Laborde Earles Law Firm on behalf of Jada Clark, an Uber customer who alleges that she was injured in a motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:23-cv-01032, Clark v. United Financial Casualty Company et al.

Technology

March 24, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Jada Clark

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.

United Financial Casualty Company

Portier, LLC

defendant counsels

Hebbler Giordano

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision