New Suit - Class Action

Samsung Electronics was hit with a data breach class action Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit brings claims against Samsung in connection with a cyberattack disclosed by the company on Sept. 2 and alleges that Samsung failed to take reasonable measures to safeguard customers' personally identifiable information. The suit is backed by Hausfeld; DiCello Levitt Gutzler; and Lite Depalma Greenberg & Afanador. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05697, Clark v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.