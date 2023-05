Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perrier & Lacoste on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against State Farm Insurance, Progressive and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Laborde Earles Law Firm on behalf of Linda Clark. The case is 6:23-cv-00625, Clark v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co et al.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Linda Clark

Laborde Earles Law Firm (laf)

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Kyan Trucking, LLC

Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company

Yannier Casas Sosa

defendant counsels

Perrier & Lacoste

Casler Bordelon Et Al (br)

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision