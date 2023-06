Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Nabors Industries Inc., an oil and gas drilling company, to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by VB Attorneys on behalf of a plaintiff who claims to have sustained a workplace injury caused by a pipe that fell on him. The case is 4:23-cv-02311, Clark v. Nabors Industries Inc.

Energy

June 23, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Geosh Clark

defendants

Nabors Industries Inc

defendant counsels

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims