Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Meyer Corp. to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Pearson Simon & Warshaw, Levin Papantonio and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that the defendant's nonstick cookware contains dangerous levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs). The case is 3:23-cv-00581, Clark v. Meyer Corp. U.S.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 08, 2023, 7:55 PM