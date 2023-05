Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kohnen & Patton and Proskauer Rose on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against McDonald's and TJ Wolf Inc. to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Robert W. Miller on behalf of a former accounting and payroll manager who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for refusing to falsify business records. The case is 0:23-cv-00055, Clark v. McDonald's Corp. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 02, 2023, 6:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Clark

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Robert W. Miller

defendants

McDonald's Corporation

TJ Wolf, Inc.

defendant counsels

Proskauer Rose

Kohnen & Patton Llp - Oh

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination