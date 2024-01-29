Livia M. Kiser of King & Spalding has entered an appearance for Walmart and Beech-Nut Nutrition Co. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 13 in Arizona District Court by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Osteen & Harrison on behalf of a minor, contends that the defendants' baby food products contain dangerous levels of toxic metals lead, arsenic and mercury. According to the suit, the plaintiff's autism spectrum disorder was caused by ingesting the defendant's products as an infant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver, is 2:23-cv-02607, Clark v. Hain Celestial Group Incorporated et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
January 29, 2024, 9:40 AM