Who Got The Work

Livia M. Kiser of King & Spalding has entered an appearance for Walmart and Beech-Nut Nutrition Co. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 13 in Arizona District Court by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Osteen & Harrison on behalf of a minor, contends that the defendants' baby food products contain dangerous levels of toxic metals lead, arsenic and mercury. According to the suit, the plaintiff's autism spectrum disorder was caused by ingesting the defendant's products as an infant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver, is 2:23-cv-02607, Clark v. Hain Celestial Group Incorporated et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 29, 2024, 9:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Shawntilea Clark

Plaintiffs

Osteen & Harrison PLC

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

defendants

Gerber Products Company

Hain Celestial Group Incorporated

Walmart Incorporated

Beech-Nut Nutrition Company

Nurture Incorporated

Sprout Foods Incorporated

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin Pc - San Diego, Ca

Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin Pc - Phoenix

Williamson Law Group And Corporation

Covington & Burling

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims