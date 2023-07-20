New Suit - Consumer

Ford Motor Co. was sued Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Hilliard Law; and the Miller Law Firm, alleges that Ford developed and manufactured diesel trucks with defective fuel injection pumps. According to the suit, the fuel injectors are incompatible with U.S. diesel fuel, leading to total engine shutdown. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11744, Clark v. Ford Motor Co.

Automotive

July 20, 2023, 5:41 PM

Plaintiffs

David Clark

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct